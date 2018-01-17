The final Group F home match between the Philippines and Tajikistan will be held on March 27, 2018

Published 8:40 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Men’s National Team will host Tajikistan in the final match of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) formally received the confirmation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on the venue.

The OFFICIAL venue for our March 27 clash with Tajikistan is out!!





After the Azkals kicked off their campaign in the Asian Cup Qualifiers with a 4-1 win against Nepal at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, the next match played on Philippine soil was held at Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium instead. The match ended with a 2-2 draw against Yemen last September 5, 2017.

The Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental was earlier nominated to host the final Group F home match between the Philippines and Tajikistan. However, due to difficulties in securing fully-equipped training venues, the venue was moved to the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“We announce that the AFC has approved the PFF’s request to move the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers back to Manila,” said PFF president Mariano V. Araneta Jr. “This match will be a crucial match as it will decide the Philippine Men’s National Team’s chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup.”

Philippines leads Group F with 9 points while Tajikistan are in 3rd with 7 points going to the final match of the qualifiers. The Azkals need a win or at least a draw to qualify for the Asian Cup. In case of a loss, however, the Philippines will only be able to qualify if Yemen loses to Nepal.

Here are the possible scenarios heading up to our clash with Tajikistan on March 27th!





“We hope all football stakeholders and supporters rally behind the Men’s National Team,” added Araneta. “Qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 will be a historic moment in Philippine football.”

Ticket details for the match have not yet been announced. – Rappler.com