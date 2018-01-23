Ceres will face Tianjin Quanjian FC in the preliminary round 3 of the AFC Champions League

Published 7:08 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres Negros FC upsets Brisbane Roar, 3-2, on Tuesday, January 23 at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Center in Brisbane, Australia.

The win sends Ceres to a play-off with Tianjin Quanjian FC on Tuesday, January 30 in Tianjin, China. The winner of the final play-off will compete under Group E of the AFC Champions League group stage.

In the 35th minute, Brett Holman's cross found Massimo Maccarone who opened the scoring of the game. Six minutes later, Mitchell Oxborrow attempted to double the lead for Brisbane Roar, but his shot was blocked by Ceres.

Manuel Herrera's shot went off target in the 43rd minute, but his efforts provided the opportunity for Bienvenido Marañon to score the equalizer, 1-1.

In the 65th minute, Marañon capitalized on a pass from Mike Ott and scored his second goal of the game. 10 minutes later, the Australian defense failed to clear the ball which allowed Omid Nazari to convert the deflected ball towards the far post.

Eric Bautheac cut the deficit to one in the 86th minute as he sent the ball from Ivan Franjic towards the roof of the net. Brisbane Roar failed to level the score and extend game, surrending the game to Ceres-Negros.

In 2017, Global-Cebu FC faced Brisbane Roar in the second preliminary round of that year's AFC Champions League qualifiers, but lost 6-0 to the Australian club. – Rappler.com