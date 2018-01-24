Australian pundits admit A-League campaigner Brisbane Roar was the overwhelming favorite entering the match but they did not respect Ceres Negros, the recently-crowned champions of the Philippine Football League

Published 12:09 PM, January 24, 2018

SYDNEY, Australia – A-League side Brisbane Roar was slammed as the "laughing stock of Asia" and "truly embarrassing" Wednesday, January 24, after a shock loss to Philippine minnows Ceres Negros in an AFC Champions League qualifier.

FULL TIME | We bow out of @TheAFCCL preliminaries in a shock loss to @CeresNegrosFC pic.twitter.com/xNqXnA61iB — Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) January 23, 2018

Roar, the fancied side, suffered further embarrassment when some players' shirt numbers peeled off during the game in Brisbane late Tuesday, January 23. The club lost the game 3-2, watched by just over 1,000 fans.

Brisbane are currently mid-way through the A-league season, and languishing in eighth place out of 10 teams, while Ceres Negros are undergoing pre-season training. (READ: Ceres overpowers Global 4-1 to win inaugural PFL title)

Under-pressure Roar coach John Aloisi, a former Socceroos striker, refused to resign after the match and blamed his players for their attitudes.

"I won't walk away – I don't give up," Brisbane's Courier Mail quoted Aloisi as saying.

"Obviously they (the Roar players) underestimated them – I know I didn't. Even when we went 1-0 up the players must have thought they were going to cruise through that game."

The game turned farcical in the second half when Roar were reduced to 10 men after French sub Eric Bautheac had to wait on the sidelines for several minutes after his number, 22, peeled off the back of his shirt.

Bautheac eventually returned to the field with a No.77 shirt with tape to make it look like a No. 22.





this is absolutely a Brisbane Roar problem -- not an Australian football problem tonight folks, make no mistake https://t.co/Nco6yeu8rb — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: @CeresNegrosFC beat @brisbaneroar 3-2 to progress to the #ACL2018 playoff round. pic.twitter.com/VKSOcdxvcX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

.@CeresNegrosFC are through to the #ACL2018 Playoff Round after a sensational victory over @brisbaneroar! pic.twitter.com/vnAWn8w31r — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) January 23, 2018

In a furious rant on Fox Sports, former Socceroos and Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich ripped into the team and accused them of not respecting the competition or their opponents.

"The only thing I can say is to anyone that was watching this is to say on behalf of Australian football I'd like to apologize because that was truly embarrassing," he said.

"I really am speechless other than to say... just pull out of the competition because I've never seen that before in my footballing life.

"Something's gotta give after that... it just shows how much it means to us and how much it means to them to have that thing go on right there in the Asian premier competition."

Another ex-Socceroo Robbie Slater tweeted: "Laughing stock of Asia tonight ! @FOXFOOTBALL absolutely incredible ! In a bad way ! A really bad way !"

Laughing stock of Asia tonight ! @FOXFOOTBALL absolutely incredible ! In a bad way ! A really bad way ! — Robbie Slater (@RobbieSlater17) January 23, 2018

Brisbane issued a statement acknowledging that the result was "disappointing and the performance was unacceptable".

"We have always worn our orange jersey with pride," the statement said.

"(Brisbane Roar FC) would like to assure its members, supporters, partners and the local football community that we are fully committed to improving both on and off the field." – Rappler.com