Six clubs will be competing in the second season of the Philippines Football League

Published 7:54 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The second season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) will commence on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

The PFL Board finalized the kick-off date in a meeting held on Tuesday, January 30, where Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano Araneta approved the league calendar, competition format, and fixtures for the 2018 season.

The 6 PFL teams – defending champions Ceres-Negros FC, Global-Cebu FC, Kaya FC, JPV Marikina FC, Davao Aguilas FC and Stallion Laguna FC – have confirmed their participation for the 2018 season. The announcement of the fixtures will be made approximately at the end of the week after the 6 clubs have communicated with each other.

Changes in the league's format from last season include two rounds of home and away matches and a final round where the hosting will be decided by drawing of lots. There will be a total of 75 league matches to be played this season and the tournament is set to end on August 2018.

The PFL champions will once again advance to the AFC Champions League in 2019, which is still subjected to the fulfillment of the criteria set by the AFC and the PFF.

The PFL Cup will also be introduced this season and will run from September to October 2018, where the winner will receive a slot in the 2019 AFC Cup.

The new schedule of this PFL season was made to loosen up the schedules of clubs competing in other tourneys and to accommodate the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup that will begin on November 8, 2018.

The PFL board aims to streamline operations this season by conducting workshops for the league prior to its commencement.

Former FIFA Development Officer Sujit Manjuran is currently conducting the PFL Competitions Management System (CMS) workshop for the 6 clubs from January 31 to February 1.

The PFL will also hold a Match Commissioner and Club workshop and a General Coordinator and Media Officer's workshop from February 12 to 16, 2018.

The first workshop will be conducted by AFC Match Commissioner Col. Goutam Kar on February 12 to 14. This will increase the PFL’s pool of match commissioners and raise the standards of match commissioners.

The second workshop will be held on February 15 to 16. The club officials will learn from an expert pool of panelists that will present best practices and raise the standards of match organization and media operations. Other topics of discussion include Integrity, medical and disciplinary matters. – Rappler.com