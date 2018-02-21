This will be the second time the Azkals will play against a team from the Oceania Football Confederation

Published 12:07 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will host an International Friendly "A" Match between the Philippine Men’s National Team and Fiji Men’s National Team on Thursday, March 22, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Authorizations from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA are currently being secured.

This will be the second time the Azkals will play against a team from the Oceania Football Confederation. In October 2014, the Philippines hosted the Papua New Guinea men's team.

The friendly will serve as the final tune-up game of the Philippines men's team before its AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifiers match against Tajikistan on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Game ticket details will be announced later this week. – Rappler.com