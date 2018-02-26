Tuesday's match is a 'must-win' for both Global-Cebu and Bali United

Published 6:05 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA. Philippines – Pressure is on Global Cebu FC in its upcoming home game against Indonesia's Bali United on Tuesday, February 27 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Global suffered a heavy 0-1 opening game loss against FLC Thanh Hoa last February 10 in Vietnam. Pape Omar Faye's 74th minute goal proved to be the game-winner as the Filipino team was afflicted with loose defending and lackluster offense.

"Our problem in the last game, (a 1-0 loss to Thanh Hoa,) was loose marking in the back. We will learn from that and we hope that doesn't happen again. We didn't have that many attempts but we are addressing that. We have to improve our attempts on target," said Global Cebu head coach Marjo Allado.

The match on Tuesday becomes a "must-win" for both Global Cebu and Bali United, especially in their race to their first 3 points. Both teams are on an even ground as the Indonesian team previously lost to Yangon United 3-1.

"We're going to do whatever we can to get those 3 points because football is all about results," said Allado.

Despite this year being Bali's first appearance in the AFC Cup, the Indonesian team also made a cap in the 2018 AFC Champions League where they won the preliminary round 1 against Singapore's Tampines Rovers, 3-1. The failed to advance to round 3 when they lost, 1-2, to Thai team Chiangrai United.

With this feat, Global Cebu does not plan on underestimating them in Tuesday's game.

"We watched Bali versus Yangon. They are very good with 70% of the possession, but they have weaknesses that we will try to exploit," said Allado.

"They (Bali) lost versus Yangon but that is not a definitive conclusion of their strength," added team captain and goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

Global Cebu is still at its rebuidling stages with their new signings Jordan Jarvis, Curt Dizon, Daniel Gadia, Jinggoy Valmayor and Ian Lee who are looking to replace their key losses Misagh Bahadoran, Dennis Villanueva and Amani Aguilnaldo.

"We lost some good players from last season but management did a decent job of replacing them. We had a good preseason. The new players are hungry to prove themselves. In our last game we fought hard but we're unlucky. We needed to create more chances," said Deyto. – Rappler.com