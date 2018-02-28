Both Filipino clubs look to improve their record as they march into their 3rd matches next week

Published 10:29 AM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino clubs Global Cebu FC and Ceres-Negros FC both drew 1-1 against their respective opponents on Tuesday, February 27.

PFL champions Ceres-Negros failed to edge out rivals Home United in the Group F standings as the 2017 ASEAN Zonal finalist split the top of the standings with 4 points apiece off a 1-1-0 record.

Global Cebu dropped to the bottom of the Group G standings with opponent Bali United as both teams have no wins, one draw and one loss.

Patrick Deyto heroics pay off

Playing their first home game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Global looked to bounce back from their loss against FLC Thanh Hoa with a home field advantage.

In the 11th minute, Bali goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan mishandled his first touch on Paolo Bugas' cross from the right flank. This allowed Curt Dizon to rebound with a header that found itself at the back of the net.

12' GOAL! 1-0 @GlobalCebuFC



Spaso makes a mess of the cross and Dizon is on hand to head it home. Easy finish!#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/Ap0AggxIJf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Darryl Roberts almost doubled the lead for Global in the 63rd minute. As he was left open at the left side of the 6-yard box, Hendrawan deflected his attack on time.

Bali United was able to even the score in the 74th minute where Ilija Spasojevic headed it home off a corner from Facil.

74' GOAL! 1-1 @BaliUtd



Fadil delivers the corner and Spaso gets the slightest of touch to draw Bali level.#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/TO0HxBg2Pa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Five minutes later, Global fumbled with the clearance and was called for foul inside the box. All eyes then were on captain Patrick Deyto and he in turn made a crucial save to deny Spasojevic from the penalty.

80' SAVED!



Deyto produces a fine stop deny Spaso from the penalty and it remains 1-1. What drama!#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/K5QBJnBfNa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Global Cebu will continue its AFC Cup campaign on Wednesday, March 7 against Yangon United who stands on top of the Group G table.

Super's late equalizer saves Ceres from loss

Elsewhere in Jalen Besar Stadium, Singapore, Ceres-Negros failed to ride with their 9-0 victory momentum as errors plagued the Philippines' 2018 AFC Champions League delegates.

Bienvienido Marañon found the back of the net early in the 7th minute, but the goal was disallowed as the flag was raised for offside. Three minutes later, Marañon woes continued as his spot kick was deflected off a post.

In the 21st minute, Ceres defender Sean Kane committed a foul in the box, allowing the Singaporean team to win a penalty. Sharil Ishak converted from the penalty two minutes later that gave Home United the 1-0 lead in the match.

Both teams failed to slip past each other's defenses until Super Herrera broke free with a header off a Manny Ott corner kick in the 79th minute, equalizing the score, 1-1.

78' GOAL! 1-1 @CeresNegrosFC



The away side finally get back on terms as Súper directs a powerful header past the goalkeeper!#AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN pic.twitter.com/CTKvtP5bqn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Manny Ott came close to scoring a game-winner for Ceres during the added time but his shot sailed wide.

90+2' WHAT A CHANCE!



Manuel Ott goes so close to finding the winner but his shot narrowly misses the post.#AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN pic.twitter.com/cp4NdHrknT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Ceres-Negos FC will be looking to improve its record with a win in their face-off with Shan United at on Tuesday, March 6, at Pana-ad Park and Stadium.

This will be the second meeting of the two teams this year after the Busmen advanced to the round 2 of the AFC Champions League at the expense of the Burmese. (READ: Ceres outscores Shan United in penalty shootout, advances to round 2) – Rappler.com