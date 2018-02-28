Both clubs were initially scheduled to play in the PFL opening weekend

Published 4:07 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The scheduled match between reigning champions Ceres-Negros FC and Stallion Laguna FC on Saturday, March 3 at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod has been rescheduled to June 27, 2018.

Both clubs have agreed to the rescheduling of their opening match of the season with the club from Laguna as the requesting party, citing unavoidable concerns for the said match.

Consequently, the said meeting between the two clubs will still be held at the home turf of the Busmen on the new date.

Meanwhile, Stallion Laguna will play its debut match for the second season of the country’s premier football league on March 11, 2018 against JPV Marikina FC at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Ceres-Negros is scheduled to start itw title defense with a clash against fellow Visayas-based club Kaya FC-Iloilo on April 4, 2018 in front of their home crowd in Bacolod. – Rappler.com