Published 9:47 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Ceres-Negros FC took solo first place in Group F of the 2018 AFC Cup via a 2-0 victory over Shan United FC on Tuesday, March 6 at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

Ceres tallies 7 points and a +11 goal difference in the group as Singaporean team Home United loses 2-3 to Cambodian team Boeung Ket Angkor – whom Ceres dominated 9-0 in their AFC Cup opening bid. (READ: Ceres-Negros shuts out Boeung Ket in AFC Cup opener)

Patrick Reichelt opened the scoring in the 79th minute as he slotted the ball in after the Burmese's defense collapsed.

After having a series of wasted chances in the first half, Bienvienido Marañon finally made up for his early mistakes as Mike Ott dribbled past 3 defenders before passing it to Marañon for the finish at the edge of the penalty box in the 83rd minute.

This is second meeting of the Ceres and Shan United this year as the Busmen advanced to the 2018 AFC Champions League preliminary round 2 at the expense of the Burmese. (READ: Ceres outscores Shan United in penalty shootout, advances to round 2)

Despite dominating the possession, Ceres was the at mercy of the Shan United's outstanding defending care of Min Htut at central defense, which eventually resulted to a first half deadlock.

Ceres-Negros and Shan United will meet again in a week's time on Wednesday, March 14. The match will be held at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. – Rappler.com