Global Cebu will face Yangon United in less than a week, but this time at home

Published 7:52 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Yangon United left Global-Cebu FC scoreless with a 3-0 demolition on Wednesday, March 7 in the 2018 AFC Cup at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar.

The Burmese team solidified its hold of the top spot of Group F with a 3-0-0 record and a +9 goal difference, while the Cebu-based team fell to the bottom of the group with a 0-1-2 record and one point.

Maung Maung Lwin opened the scoring during the added time of the first half (45+3') as he converted a free kick that lobbed into the back of the net.

45+3' WHAT A GOAL! 1-0 Yangon United



Mg Mg Lwin bends in a wonderful free kick to give his side the deserved lead going into the break!#YGUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/1SB4MqQVjC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 7, 2018

Guinean Sekou Sylla lifted Yangon United in the second half with a brace. In the 48th minute, Sylla scored a header off Lwin's deep cross from the right flank.

48' GOAL! 2-0 Yangon United



After missing two chances in the first half, Sylla finally converts with a delightful header. @GlobalCebuFC are in big trouble!#YGUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/2WEXnG4Q7Z — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 7, 2018

In the 57th minute, Sylla broke away and fired an attack from the edge of the box that tripled the lead and sealed the win for the Burmese.

57' GOAL! 3-0 Yangon United



Lionel Sylla?



The striker goes on a solo run and fires low into the bottom corner to put Yangon in total control.#YGUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/HFiyyKS6as — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 7, 2018

The match rained red cards towards the end and both teams were down to 10 men.

In the 77th minute, Dominic Del Rosario dribbled through the Yangon defense until Thein Zaw recklessly cut the Filipino player that merited him the red card.

77' RED CARD!



Yangon United are down to 10 men after Thein Zaw commits a reckless challenge.#YGUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/2iMEtElach — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 7, 2018

Two minutes later, Global defender Marco Casambre knocked down Sylla while he was on a solo run which also booked him for a red.

79' ANOTHER RED CARD!@GlobalCebuFC are now down to 10 men too. Casambre commits a poor challenge on Sylla and gets his second yellow.



It's now 10 vs 10 in the final stage of the match.#YGUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/WOCuDD1FD3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 7, 2018

Global-Cebu will face Yangon United again on Tuesday, March 13 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. – Rappler.com