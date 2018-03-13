Global Cebu pulls off an upset over group leaders Yangon United in their first win of the season

Published 9:50 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Global Cebu FC finally clinched its first win of the season via a 2-1 win over Group G leaders Yangon United on Tuesday, March 13 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

In the 79th minute, Dominic Del Rosario took a free kick in a dangerous area which found Daryl Roberts who headed it home for Global's second goal of the tournament.

79’- GOAL GLOBAL! Del Rosario sends a FK that found Roberts who heads it home for Global! Global leads 1-0. #AFCcup2018 pic.twitter.com/HaPB6FQqmN — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 13, 2018

In the 90th minute, Yangon United capitalized on the scramble in the box as Mg Mg Lwin's shot found the back of the net. All was not lost for Global as Sanchez completed the upset with a penalty kick in the last minute of the game.

94’- GOAL GLOBAL! Sanchez scores the GAME WINNER for Global Cebu via a penalty. #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/GDvOdlRfx3 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 13, 2018

Despite the loss, Yangon United stays on top of Group G with a 3-0-1 record and a +8 GD, while Global still has to climb the rankings as they are tied with FLC Thanh Hoa at 3rd place with a 1-1-2 record.

In their matchup last week, the Burmese team thrashed Global 3-0 at Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar.

Yangon United was without Thien Zaw due to a red card while forward Sekou Sylla – who scored a brace in the previous game – was absent due to an accumulation of cards.

Global had control of most of the scoring opportunities in the first half but failed to convert. Rufo Sanchez led the Global offense and his greatest chance came at the 43rd minute, but his shot from the left wing sailed wide.

43’- Sanchez in control of the ball but his shot from the left wing sails wide. #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/vNAGLONl2h — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 13, 2018

– Rappler.com