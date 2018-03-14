Ceres-Negros FC remains on top of Group F with a 3-1-0 record, 10 points and a +12 goal difference

Published 7:58 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros FC mustered another win against Shan United for the 3rd time this year, taking home a 1-0 victory on Wednesday, March 14, at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Bienve Marañon won a penalty after Hein Phyo Win was called for a handball, which led to the Busman converting a spot kick that shot towards the bottom left corner in the 15th minute.

15' GOAL! 1-0 @CeresNegros



Just like that. Maranon makes no mistake from the spot to take the lead for Ceres.#AFCCup2018 #SHUvCRN pic.twitter.com/aUHIAYLXXW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 14, 2018

Ceres-Negros FC remains on top of Group F with a 3-1-0 record, 10 points and a +12 goal difference. Shan United has 3 points and -3 goal difference in the 2018 AFC Cup's group stage.

Despite playing at home, Shan United encountered unfavorable circumstances as the team struggled without a head coach while their technical director was absent. The younger players had to don the colors of the Burmese squad as the veteran players were benched.

Searing conditions here in Yangon. Shan United takes in Ceres in MD4. Shan going with a younger squad today, relegating veterans to the bench. The Teams technical director is out and the head coach just recently resigned. Interesting to see how the team adapts. pic.twitter.com/hURPxsW0FK — Ivan Gayares (@ivangeoffrey) March 14, 2018

Shan United's greatest chance came in the 61st minute as the ball was brought up to the dangerous area, but Ceres captain Carli de Murga cleared it before Nay Lin Tun could strike.

61' What a chance for Shan United. Nay Lin Tun denied by the efforts of @CeresNegrosFC captain de Murga, who manages to clear the ball out of danger just in time.#AFCCup2018 #SHUvCRN pic.twitter.com/qg0qMvA8w2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 14, 2018

The Busmen locked down the Burmese to hold on to their early 1-0 lead, but failed to double the lead with keeper Phone Thit Sar Min on guard.

Ceres-Negros' next game will be nearly a month away as they will face Boeung Ket Angkor on Wednesday, April 11, in Cambodia. – Rappler.com