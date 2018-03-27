Phil Younghusband's 50th international goal for the Philippines catapults the Azkals to the 2019 UAE Asian Cup

Published 9:25 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It is history.

The Philippine Azkals qualified for the 2019 UAE Asian Cup as they defeated Tajikistan 2-1 on Tuesday, March 27, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium

The Tajiks committed a big handball error that saw captain Phil Younghusband score his 50th international goal off a spot kick that sealed the win for the Philippine Azkals in the 90th minute.

Hope seemed to falter as Tajikistan was the one who opened the scoring. A hard foul from Kevin Ingreso awarded Nazarov Aktham a spot kick which he converted to put Tajikistan up 1-0 in the 64th minute.

Ingreso then made up for his blunder in the 73rd minute when he received Iain Ramsay’s cross and fired the crucial shot that found the back of the net. The match was evened at 1-1.

Azkals sit on top of Group F with 12 points off 3 wins and 3 draws.

In the scoreless first half, the Azkals’ greatest chance came at the 38th minute where Iain Ramsay’s corner found Simone Rota whose attack sailed over the bar.

The Azkals’ superb defense in the first half managed to repel chances taken by the Tajiks. – Rappler.com