The PFF announces the final 23 women who will be heading to Amman, Jordan

Published 3:35 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) officially announced its final 23-woman lineup on Monday, April 2.

Below is the list of the final 23 slated to participate in this year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup.

This will be the 9th time the Philippines will be participating in the AFC Women's Asian Cup and the first time qualifying since the implementation of the new format. The last time the Philippines participated in the Asian Cup was in 2003.

This will be the Philippines ninth appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Can they stage an upset in the #WAC2018? pic.twitter.com/1MTkuNz87r — AFC (@theafcdotcom) March 31, 2018

Following their qualification last year, the team had several training camps in the United States, Manila, and Japan in preparation for the competition. (READ: PH Women’s Football team plans to surprise in 2018 Asian Cup)

The team is led by head coach Rabah Benlarbi and assisted by coaches Joey Hoffman and Joyce Landagan.

The Philippines will be facing Jordan, China PR and Thailand in the Group A of the Women's Asian Cup. With the shift of Jordan's timezone from GMT +2 to GMT+3 due to daylight savings time, the updated schedule as follows:

