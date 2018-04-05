Brothers Phil and James Younghusband drop by the Rappler office to share their thoughts on this culminating experience as veterans of the Philippine Azkals

Published 10:17 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For 8 years since the miracle at Hanoi, Azkals veterans Phil and James Younghusband have finally achieved their best accomplishment with the Philippines – clinching the country's first Asian Cup berth.

The qualification of the country in the AFC Asian Cup lifts Philippine Football to unprecedented heights.

The Younghusbands along with Neil Etheridge are the only players left in the current roster from the 2010 Azkals team that made a fairytale run to advance to the semi-finals of the 2010 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup.

With their veteran experiences, the Younghusbands will talk about the highs and lows that they had to endure to make history again for the Philippines, as well as, the next step for the Azkals.

Tune in on Friday, April 6, 2 pm.