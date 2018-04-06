The Philippines wins the opening game against the host country

Published 3:03 AM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Women's National Football team avenged their previous loss to Jordan by defeating the hosts, 2-1, on Saturday, April 7, at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan.

Bolden's go-ahead goal came in the 76th minute where she beat two defenders to fire a shot that completed the victory for the Philippines.

The Philippines stands at 1-0-0 with 3 points in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

In their last matchup during the qualifiers last April 2017, the host country dominated the nationals, 5-1, in Group A of the qualifiers.

Maysa Jbarah opened the scoreline in the 15th minute from the edge of the box as Kearra Bastes-Jones' reach fell short in her effort to deflect the ball.

Jbarah was close to doubling the lead during the one minute added time of the first half with her last ditch effort that sailed just wide before the whistle was blown at the end of the first.

The Philippines' superb defending held down Jordan throughout the first half. Bolden led the offense of the Philippines but failed to convert her attempts in the first half.

In the 51st minute, Bolden connected Maria Park's free kick and headed it in for the goal that leveled it at 1-1.

The nationals suffered a scare in the 71st minute as Luna Almasri dribbled past Bastes-Jones that created enough space to fire a shot and find the back of the net. In the succeeding minute, however, the goal was disallowed as it was called for offside.

The Philippines will face China on Monday, April 9, 4:45 pm (9:45 pm, Manila time). – Rappler.com