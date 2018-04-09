A win over China could have also catapuled Philippines to a historic World Cup berth

Published 11:48 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Women's National Football team fell to Group A leader China, 3-0, on Monday, April 9, at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

China secures a 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification for the 7th time as it stood on top with a 2-0-0 record and 6 points. A win over China could have also catapuled Philippines to a historic World Cup berth, but they are currently standing at 1-0-1 and 3 points over the two games.

China dominated the possession early in the first half as the Philippines failed to find its rhythm and control the midfield.

Li Yang opened the scoreline in the 17th minute as she found the ball from Gu Yasha's cross in the 6-yd box and slotted it into the back of the net.

In the 31st minute, Ma Jun doubled the score as she fired a shot from the right side of the box towards the bottom-left corner.

The nationals' greatest chance in the first half came in the 43rd minute where Quinley Quezada sent an off-target shot from out-of-the-box that was easily collected by the keeper. Kearra Bastes-Jones stepped up in the last stretch of the first as she saved Gu's shot from the left flank (44') and denied Zhang during the added time.

Li completed the domination with her second goal in the 57th minute that put China up 3-0 after findng a cross from Gu.

China captain Wu Haiyan was booked with yellow cards twice in the second half and will be suspended in China's game against Jordan.

Bastes-Jones kept the score at bay thoughout the match and the Philippines was only able to gain possession late in the second half. The nationals failed to convert their chances as Jessica Shugg's last ditch effort during the one minute added time sailed over the crossbar.

Philippines will face Thailand on Thursday, April 12 (Friday, April 13) in their last group stage game. – Rappler.com