Published 9:32 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Global Cebu FC absorbed another draw to FC Thanh Hoa, 3-3, on Wednesday, April 11, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Daryl Roberts won the scramble off Paolo Bugas' corner kick as his header found the the back of the net for the equalizer in the 90th minute.

Global Cebu remains at the bottom of Group G with 5 points as they stand at 1-2-2 while Than Hoa holds an identical record and 5 points.

Regardless of the result, Global and Thanh Hoa have been eliminated from advancing to the ASEAN zone semi-finals.

Thanh Hoa opened the scoreline early in the 2nd minute as Edward Ofere beat 3 defenders and slotted the ball past Patrick Deyto. Rufo Sanchez answered back with a half-volley from the right flank which was sent to the top-corner in the 6th minute.

In the 25th minute, Le Thanh Binh caught the Global defense napping and fired an out-of-the-box shot that found the back of the net to lift Thanh Hoa from the early stalemate (2-1).

Towards the last stretch of the first half, Global was almost blessed with a gift as Trinh Dinh Hung's clearance went just wide, almost hitting an own goal.

Global gained possession in the first 5 minutes of the second half, but failed to convert its chances. In the 57th minute, the Vietnamese broke down the Global defense and Hoang Dinh Tung sent the ball past helpless Deyto that widened the score, 3-1.

The home side scored again in the 81st minute as an early cross found Wesley Dos Santos who converted with a header to cut the deficit to one, 3-2.

According to Global Cebu FC head coach Marjo Allado, the team had "nothing to lose", so they took a risk in changing up the strategy after Thanh Hoa's 3rd goal.

"We took a risk and put tall players up front and our only plan was to play long ball because their centerbacks, fullbacks, and backline [are] a bit small and we’re physically stronger than them, so we always have 4 players on top of the penalty box to receive the long balls," said Allado.

Global Cebu's last group stage game will be against Bali United on Wednesday, April 25, in Bali. – Rappler.com