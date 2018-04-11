Ceres-Negros FC repeats dominating victory over Boeung Ket FC

Published 10:22 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Still a domination, but it was just 5 goals less.

After shutting them out 9-0 in the AFC Cup opener, Ceres-Negros FC repeated its victory over Boeung Ket FC, 4-0, on Wednesday, April 11 at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Ceres remains on top of Group F with 13 points off 4 wins and one draw while Boeung Ket settles at the bottom with 3 points.

The loss of Boeung Ket eliminates them from qualifying for the ASEAN Zone semi-finals.

In the 36th minute after Stephan Schrock released the ball to Bienve Marañon as the Cambodian defense came and Marañon fired from edge of the box. In the following minute, Marañon doubled the lead via an assist from OJ Porteria.

In the 69th minute, Marañon completed his hat-trick with another assist from Porteria, this time from the edge of the 6-yd box to triple the lead.

Takumi Uesato came off the bench to drill Ceres' 4th and last goal just inside the box in the 84th minute.

Ceres will face Home United on Wednesday, April 25 at Pana-ad Park and Stadium where they hope to make up for their draw in Singapore. – Rappler.com