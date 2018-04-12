From being ranked 191 in 2005, the Azkals clinched the 113 spot in the world rankings this April

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is officially the 113th best team in the world.

With the Azkals' qualification to the Asian Cup last March 27, the Philippine Men's National Football team jumped from 122 to 113 with 289 points this April 2018. Other than the qualification, the Azkals' victories over Tajikistan in the Asian Cup qualifier and over Fiji in the international "A" friendly contributed to the leap.

Within Asia, however, the Philippines is ranked at number 19 behind North Korea. Iran, Australia and Japan are the top 3 Asian teams despite making a slight dip in their world rankings.

FIFA RANKING AFC MEMBER NATIONS APRIL 2018



Iran, Australia and Japan are the top Asian nations, while Kyrgyz Republic makes a huge jump up the rankings.



The Philippines' new ranking puts the Azkals in Pot 4 of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates. The draw will take place on May 4 in Dubai.

