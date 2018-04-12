Philippines hopes for a miracle as only a win in the battle for 5th can bring it to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Published 2:58 AM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The World Cup berth eluded Philippines once again.

The Philippine Women's National Football team suffered a heavy 3-1 loss to Thailand on Thursday, April 12 (Friday, Manila time) at the King Abdulla II Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

Jesse Shugg made the last ditch effort for the Philippines during injury time as she netted in a goal from the center of the box towards the bottom-right corner (90+3').

This loss by the Philippines sealed Thailand's appearance in the last 4 of the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup and a 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup berth.

However, the Philippines' chances for World Cup aren't over yet. With Jordan's 1-8 loss to China in their last group stage game, the Philippines is assured of a the playoff for 5th place and the nationals are set to face the 3rd best team in Group B.

Winless teams South Korea and Vietnam will battle it out for the 3rd place spot on Friday, April 13. Philippines will face the winner on Monday, April 16, 8pm (Tuesday, 1am Manila time) at the Amman International Stadium.

After back-and-forth action during the first half, Philippines captain Tahnai Annis conceded a penalty with a crucial hand ball error in the box. This saw Kanjana Sung-Ngoen convert the first goal of the game from the spot in the 28th minute as she sent it towards the bottom-left corner.

In the 32nd minute, Annis attempted to make up for her blunder as she won the scramble off Maria Park's headed pass and powered it into the back of the net. The goal was eventually disallowed as she committed a foul on Thai keeper Waraporn Boonsing.

Sung-Ngoen netted in her second goal of the game in the 53rd minute after a cross found her in a sweet spot inside the box. As the ball went past Kearra Bastes-Jones, the number 21 Thai forward doubled the lead for her country, 2-0.

Silawan Intamee's free kick found the back of the net as it curled into the top-left coner that went out of Bastes-Jones' reach, 3-0. –Rappler.com