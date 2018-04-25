Both teams were guaranteed spots in the 2018 AFC Cup ASEAN zonal semi-finals even before the match started

Published 8:06 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Home United FC stunned Ceres-Negros FC, 2-0, on Wednesday, April 25, at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

Despite having less chances throughout the game, Izzdin Shafiq converted a shot towards the center of the goal off a free kick in the 80th minute.

The last straw came when Sean Kane committed a hard foul in the penalty area and Song Ui-young converted from the spot to send Ceres tumbling to its first loss of the tournament.

Ceres and Home United have 13 points apiece, but the Singaporeans overtook the Busmen to stand on top of Group F based on the criteria of points from head-to-head matches between the two teams.

Both teams were guaranteed spots in the ASEAN zonal semi-finals based on the Persija 4-2 win over Tampines Rovers on Tuesday, April 24.

In the 7th minute, Omid Nazari's free kick from outside the box was deflected by the woodwork. Sean Kane caught the rebound, but headed it over the bar.

The Busmen's greatest chance of the first half came at the 31st minute when Stephan Schrock fired a shot from the right edge of the 6-yard box, but Home United keeper Rudy Khairullah made a save.

The visiting team looked dangerous in the 36th minute as Fazli Ayob attempted a through ball and Shahril Ishnak was caught offside.

Ceres continued to dominate the second half, threatening Home United with chances in its box. In the 53rd minute, Schrock's corner kick found Bienve Marañon, who headed the ball wide from the center of box.

Ayob conceded a free kick in the 54th minute that greatly tested the Singaporeans' defense. Home United blocked Sean Kane's right-footed shot from the right side of the box and Khairullah saved Marañon's left-footed shot towards the center of the goal within the 55th minute.

Marañon's frusrations continued in the 77th minute as he connected Nazari's cross with a header, but it sailed over the bar.

Ceres will face Group G leaders Yangon United in the ASEAN Zonal semi-finals. – Rappler.com