Sanchez and Mulders save the Cebu-based club from finishing at the bottom of Group G

Published 8:58 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eliminated Global Cebu FC finished strong in its 2018 AFC Cup campaign with a statement 3-1 win over Bali United FC on Wednesday, April 25, at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Indonesia.

All 3 goals of Global came from the first half as Rufo Sanchez scored a brace and Paul Mulders netted in a goal that immediately gave the Cebu-based club a 3-0 lead by halftime.

Global's early goals saved them from finishing at the bottom of Group G as they move up to 2nd place with 8 points off a 2-2-2 record.

Yangon United dominated the group with 13 points and will face Ceres-Negros FC in the ASEAN Zonal semis after the Busmen gave up their top seed to Home United.

Sanchez opened the scoreline in the 2nd minute of the game with a header from the left edge of the box to the bottom-right corner off Paolo Salenga's cross.

Paul Mulders got the scoreline moving again in the 33rd minute as he scored the second goal of the match with a right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom-left corner.

Global's main striker completed his brace and tripled the lead before the halftime whistle as his shot from the center of box found the back of the net (45+1').

Bali United prevented Global from going home with a clean sheet as Nick van der Valden fired a shot from outside the box towards the bottom-left corner via an assist by Muhammad Taufiq in the 71st minute. – Rappler.com