Brazilian Alisson Becker becomes the world's most expensive goalkeeper after signing a deal worth 72.5 million euros

Published 10:38 AM, July 20, 2018

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – Liverpool signed Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma in a world-record deal valued at 72.5 million euros by the Italian club on Thursday, July 19.

"The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood today," said the Liverpool website.

Roma confirmed the value of the transfer for Alisson, who featured at the World Cup in Russia.

"ASRoma can confirm that Alisson Becker has completed his move to Liverpool, in a deal that could be worth up to 72.5 million euros," the Serie A club said on Twitter.

The deal makes the Brazilian as the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Alisson is a key signing for Jurgen Klopp, who was desperate for a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius following his calamitous Champions League final performance against Real Madrid.

Chelsea was also linked with Alisson, who began his career with Internacional before moving to Roma two years ago.

"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning," Alisson told liverpoolfc.com.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family. You can be certain that I'll give my all." – Rappler.com