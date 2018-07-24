The Busmen are one point away from the championship

Published 10:18 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros FC is on its way to claim its second consecutive Philippines Football League (PFL) title when it plays Global Cebu FC on Wednesday night, July 25, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Busmen cruised to a 7-1 victory in their 3rd league meeting with the Global last Saturday, July 21, putting them one point shy of the championship.

Ceres is on top of the table with 51 points while second place Kaya FC-Iloilo is at 33 points. A draw or a win by the Negros squad in any of their remaining 4 matches will automatically hand them the title.

Kaya (+10 GD) has a mathematical chance of edging out Ceres (+33 GD) for the title on goal difference if the Busmen lose all their remaining games by a large margin.

The league champions will be given the right to represent the country in the prestigious AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup next year.

The match is set to kick off at 7 pm. Tickets will be available at the gate for P100. – Rappler.com