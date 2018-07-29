The New England Patriots superstar gets irked at suggestions that link teammate Julian Edelman's drug suspension to his personal trainer

Published 11:46 AM, July 29, 2018

NEW YORK, United States – Superstar quarterback Tom Brady cut short his press conference at New England Patriots training camp on Saturday, July 28, calling speculation linking trainer Alex Guerrero to teammate Julian Edelman's drug ban "ridiculous."

Brady had already brushed off a question about the reports surfacing last season of a rift between him and coach Bill Belichick, which gained renewed traction when Brady opted not to participate in voluntary offseason workouts for the first time since 2010.

"I have no thoughts," Brady said in answer to questions about rumors of turmoil in the team.

One source of friction was reported to be Guerrero, Brady's longtime personal trainer who has also worked with Edelman and other Patriots players.

Patriots QB Tom Brady addressed the media for the first time in the 2018 NFL season on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: https://t.co/twnfcQZyOd pic.twitter.com/rpdApBYzqk — NESN (@NESN) July 28, 2018

Edelman, the wide receiver who missed the entire 2017 campaign after suffering a torn knee ligament in the preseason, was suspended for 4 games in June for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Asked his reaction to speculation linking Edelman's ban to Guerrero, Brady said he had no comment.

"That's just ridiculous. I'm out," the 5-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said before departing.

Edelman also spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying in his first comments since losing an appeal of his suspension that he was "disappointed."

"Obviously you're disappointed with it," he said. "But I've got to follow the protocols a little better and make sure this never happens again. I'm accountable for my actions."

Edelman, who can train with the team and take part in preseason games before sitting out the first 3 games of the regular season, said his focus would be on "getting my knee right and going out and playing football at a high level." – Rappler.com