A frustrated Busmen side needs to bounce back and score away goals in the second leg of the AFC Cup 2018 ASEAN Zonal Final

Published 9:34 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros and Home United FC settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2018 AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal finals on Wednesday, August 1, at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

Stephan Schrock recently recovered from an ankle injury and came off the bench only in the second half. The explosive midfielder's impact was felt in the dying minutes of the game, but his chances were left unconverted.

90+1' @CeresNegrosFC making full use of extra time as Shrock forces @HomeUtdFC keeper Rudy to make two saves in quick succession.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvHMU pic.twitter.com/CTuwilVsE9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 1, 2018

The Bacolod-based squad lacked in offensive power without red-carded topscorer Bienvienido Maranon in Wednesday's final.

Both teams will duke it out again on Wednesday, August 8 in Singapore, where Ceres looks to strike on away goals.

The Busmen got lucky early in the game as Shakir Hamzah took down Blake Powell inside the box and conceded a penalty. Powell converted from the spot in the 8th minute to give Ceres a 1-0 lead in front of the 6,705 fans.

After opening the scoreline, Ceres-Negros suffered defensive lapses which led to Home United converting its first set piece play in the 23rd minute. The goal was credited to Isaka Cernak who followed up Shahril Ishak's header that brought it across the line. – Rappler.com