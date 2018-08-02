The Philippines braces for a tough grind as only two teams from Asia will nab a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published 7:12 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's football team looks to make history when it vies for an Olympic slot in the AFC Women's Olympic 2020 Qualifying Tournament from November 4 to 13.

The Philippines got bunched with Chinese-Taipei, Singapore, Tajikistan and Mongolia in Group A during the draw on Thursday, August 2, at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We like the Philippine women’s national team’s chances to advance to the next round of qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers,” Philippine Football Federation (PFF) general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes said in a statement.

“Last April we saw the team go close to qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France, now the team will have another crack at qualifying to one of the biggest women's football tournaments in the world, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Asia's elite set to vie for two spots to Tokyo 2020 in the women's football! pic.twitter.com/wCUspvNRL7 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) August 2, 2018

Only the top two teams in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers, excluding host country Japan, will advance to the 2020 Olympics.

The Philippines, which competed in the 2018 Women's Asian Cup last April, will be one of 18 teams set to see action in the first round.

The countries are divided into 4 groups – 2 groups composed of 5 teams and 2 groups of 4 squads.

The group winners, runners-up and two of the best 3rd place teams will advance to the second round that will be held on April 1 to 9, 2019. – Rappler.com