The Singaporean club exacts revenge on Ceres in the zonal final rematch

Published 9:32 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros FC failed to defend its ASEAN title after losing to rivals Home United, 0-2 (1-3 aggregate), in the 2018 AFC Cup zonal final on Wednesday night, August 8, at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Goals from Shakir Hamzah (62') and Song Ui Young (74') iced the win for the Singaporean Club that scored one away goal in Bacolod in the first leg.

Pressure was on Stephan Schock and company as they scrambled to find the back of the net. In the 79th minute, Schrock attempted to curl one from out of the box towards the far post.

The Fil-German had another chance in the 82nd minute when Blake Powell connected his header for the goal but it was ruled offside.

The Busmen were heavily undermanned as head coach Risto Vidakovic decided not to suit up Manny and Mike Ott for the game due to disciplinary action while Bienve Marañon remained suspended due to the red card he picked up during the group stage.

Home United will now advance to the inter-zone playoff semifinals which eluded them in 2017 when Ceres made it via away goals.

As the first half was held to a scoreless draw, the Bacolod-based squad was reduced again after winger Patrick Reichelt collided with Home United keeper Rudy Khairullah in the 35th minute. Reichelt fell unconscious and was tended to by the medics for 8 minutes until he was stretchered off the pitch.

Kevin Ingreso came in as substitute for Reicheilt to play the 7 minutes of added time in the first half.

35’- Reichelt and the Home United keeper get into a heavy collision. Home United players come to aid Reichelt. — Bee Go (@beebeego09) August 8, 2018

Reichelt being given medical attention pic.twitter.com/pBXIBUoBP7 — Bee Go (@beebeego09) August 8, 2018

Reichelt starting to regain consciousness and his now being stretchered off the pitch pic.twitter.com/VbrU4hGCC0 — Bee Go (@beebeego09) August 8, 2018

– Rappler.com