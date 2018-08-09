The Ceres-Negros winger is still recovering in the hospital after sustaining a head injury from a collision with Home United keeper Rudy Khairullah

Published 11:56 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sportsmanship does not end on the pitch for Home United FC as some of the team members made an effort to visit Ceres-Negros FC winger Patrick Reichelt, who fell unconscious after a nasty collision during the 2018 AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal final leg 2 in Singapore last Wednesday, August 8.

In an Instagram story, Reichelt said he sustained a head injury.

"I have a skull fracture and mild brain bleedings. I won't be able to fly home yet. But i'll be ok. Thanks for all the prayers and messages," wrote Reichelt.

Blogger Cheyser Pedregosa, Reichelt's wife, also shared on her Instagram story that her husband will not be able to fly back to the Philippines due to the "air pressure that might affect his bleeding." She also noted that he remains under observation.

In the 36th minute of the game, Reichelt attempted to connect a long ball from Martin Steuble but got into a mid-air collision with Home United keeper Rudy Khairullah. The hosts quickly ran to Reichelt's side after seeing him go down hard.

Medics tended to Reichelt for around 8 minutes before he was stretchered off the field.

36'



MASSIVE COLLISION as Reichelt and Khairullah go for the ball in the box!#HMUvCRN #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/aAcnkTzHQF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 8, 2018

42' Looks like Reichelt is going to be stretchered off following the collision with Khairullah.



He will be replaced by Ingreso. We hope he'll be okay. #HMUvCRN #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/4sj6vXjp76 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 8, 2018

Due to Reichelt's injury, Ceres-Negros' lineup further got depleted as brothers Manny and Mike Ott missed the game due to disciplinary reasons while Bienve Marañon remains suspended from the red card he picked up during the group stage. – Rappler.com