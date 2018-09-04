The 23-man squad flies to Bahrain for a friendly against its national team on Thursday, September 6

Published 9:34 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals will finally begin their preparations for the 2018 Suzuki Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup this September as they face Bahrain in a FIFA International Friendly Match on Thursday, September 6 at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

The 23-man national men's football team will be training in Bahrain from September 3 to 11, 2018.

After a cardiac 2-3 loss to Arsenal last September 2, Cardiff City FC's starting goalkeeper Neil Etheridge immediately flew from Wales to join his other compatriots in West Asia.

Ceres-Negros FC midfielder Stephan Schrock will be returning to the national team 4 years after his spat with former Azkals head coach Thomas Dooley.

Defenders Amani Aguinaldo and Luke Woodland will suit up for the Azkals again after recovering from their injuries. But this time, other key players – such as James Younghusband – were not called up due to injuries.

After participating in the CTFA International Tournament last December, Angel Guirado was also called up to the squad again.

This will be the head coach Scott Cooper's first stint with the Azkals as he works together with Chris Greatwich and Steve Marsella. – Rappler.com