Ateneo improves from a 0-3 loss in the reverse fixture played at the ASCom football field

Published 1:41 PM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Green Archers United (GAU) stayed perfect while Ateneo and Army picked up a point apiece in matches on Sunday, September 30, in the Weekend Futbol League Elite Division.

In the Moro Lorenzo Football field, their home pitch, the Blue Eagles drew 1-1 against Army.

Nino Herrera struck in the 39th minute to open the scoring. The UAAP veteran faked out one defender before drilling the ball in from the edge of the box past Army keeper Kuloy Muñoz.

Early in the second half, Army drew level when Justine Chaves tapped in an assist from Jomar Acedo.

Army finished the game with 10 men after Reynan Doromal was controversially sent off for a DOGSO foul minutes before time.

The result was a big improvement for Ateneo, which lost 3-0 in the reverse fixture played in ASCom (Army Sports Command) football field a few weeks back.

The Blue Eagles started many of their top players like Herrera, Rupert Baña, and Will Grierson. Jarvey Gayoso was unavailable due to Azkals duty.

It's the third draw this season for Ricky Cain's squad.

In the other match on Sunday, the Archers cruised to a sixth straight win in as many outings, dispatching Adamson 3-1 in De La Salle Zobel.

The Archers got goals from Jimuel Ariola, Lucien Okono, and Greggy Yang. Adamson got a goal from Allen Lozano.

The loss snaps a 3-game unbeaten streak for the Falcons but they can hold their heads up high. In the previous meeting between the teams, the Archers prevailed 6-0.

The 3 points vault GAU to 18, 11 clear of second-place Adamson, who is a point ahead of Army.

The match between Fleet Marine and Stallion B, originally scheduled for this past weekend, was postponed and will be held at a later date. – Rappler.com