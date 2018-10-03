The Philippine Azkals aim for a good result in preparation for the upcoming Suzuki Cup and Asian Cup

Published 11:31 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals are bringing in a new 21-man squad that's hoping to make an impact in the the 2018 Bangabandhu Cup in Bangladesh.

College football sensations like UAAP MVPs Jarvey Gayoso and Ian Clarino, and Season 79 Rookie of the Year Jordan Jarvis, will get the chance to flash their fine form in the international front, which will help newly-appointed head coach Scott Cooper build his final lineups for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup. (READ: Young aces strengthen Azkals' arsenal for Asian Cup)

"I think this is very nice opportunity for young players to play this tournament, 'cause it’s [a] mix of experienced players and young players who want to prove something and they are motivated," Azkals striker Misagh Bahadoran told Rappler.

Veteran Azkals defender Anton del Rosario also returns to the national team for the first time since 2014.

"Words cant describe the feeling of being called up to rep the flag again. 3 years back I thought would be my last opportunity but God has blessed me once again," wrote del Rosario on an Instagram post.

In the six-team tournament, the Philippines is bunched together in Group B along with Laos and host Bangladesh. Only the top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout stages.

"We are going to give our best to come up with good results and make our country proud," said Bahadoran.

The Philippine Azkals will open their campaign against Laos on Wednesday, October 3 and will face Bangladesh on Friday, October 5. Both games are at 6:30 pm (8:30 pm, Manila time).

2018 Bangabandhu Cup lineup:

Goalkeepers

Louie Casas – Global Cebu FC

Eduard Sacapaño – Ceres-Negros FC

Nathanael Ace Villanueva – Kaya FC Iloilo



Defenders

Amani Aguinaldo – Ceres-Negros FC

Jerry Barbaso – Ceres-Negros FC

Ian Clarino – Davao Aguilas FC

Anton del Rosario – Global Cebu FC

Jordan Jarvis – Global Cebu FC

Alvin Ken Sarmiento – Global Cebu FC



Midfielders

Nathanael Alquiros – Stallion Laguna FC

Marvin Angeles – Global Cebu FC

Marwin Angeles – Kaya FC Iloilo

Kenshiro Daniels – Unattached

Angel Guirado – Negiri Sembilan FA (Malaysia)

Angelo Marasigan – Global Cebu FC

Hikaru Minegishi – Pattaya United (Thailand)

Paolo Salenga – Davao Aguilas FC



Forwards

Fitch Arboleda – Stallion Laguna FC

Misagh Bahadoran – Perak FA (Malaysia)

Jovin Bedic – Kaya FC Iloilo

Jarvey Gayoso – Ateneo de Manila University

– Rappler.com