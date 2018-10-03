The Philippine Azkals immediately make it to the semis after Laos tallied two losses in Group B

Published 10:40 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals immediately clinched a semifinal berth in the 2018 Bangabandhu Cup after winning its first match over Laos, 3-1, on Wednesday, October 3 in Bangladesh.

Laos fell out of contention for the knockout stages as it dwells at the bottom of Group B.

Philippines and Bangladesh have 3 points apiece and will clash for the top of the table on Friday, October 5, 6:30 pm (8:30 pm, Manila time)

A hard foul in the box from the Lao side allowed Jovin Bedic to open the scoring in the 44th minute by converting from the spot.

In the 53rd minute, Jarvey Gayoso – the youngest member of the squad – doubled the lead by heading the ball into the back of the net for his first senior international goal.

The Laotians fumbled with a handball foul gave captain Misagh Bahadoran the chance triple the lead. The Azkals veteran scored a successful penalty kick in the 82nd minute which nailed the victory for the Philippine Azkals.

However, Laos got on the scoreboard in the 88th minute after the Azkals conceded a penalty. – Rappler.com