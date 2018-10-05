Goalkeeper Louie Casas makes two crucial saves as Kenshiro Daniels scores to lift the Philippine men's football team

Published 10:42 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Phiippines – The Philippine Azkals solidified their place on top of Group B with a win over host Bangladesh, 1-0, on Friday, October 5, at the Sylhet District Stadium.

The semifinal-bound Nationals finished with 6 points to top its group and advance against the second-running team in Group A on Tuesday, October 9, 2:30 pm (4:30 pm, Manila time).

After Azkals goalkeeper Louie Casas made two crucial saves early in the first half, Kenshiro Daniels managed to score off an assist from Misagh Bahadoran in the 24th minute to open the scoreline.

This was the lone goal of the game and the Philippine team's only shot on target.

As the home team gained possession in the second half, the Azkals defense was tested again with Bangladesh's build up on offense, but Nabib Newaz Ziban's header sailed wide in the 69th minute.

Although the Philippine team had difficulty bringing the ball to its attacking third, the Azkals defense managed to hold off the Bangladeshis until the end of the game. – Rappler.com