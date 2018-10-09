The Philippine Azkals pick up their first loss and are booted out of the semifinals

Published 6:38 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After sweeping the group stage, the Philippine Azkals fail to make it to the 2018 Bangabandhu Cup finals as they suffer a 0-2 defeat to Tajikistan on Tuesday, October 9, at the Cox's Bazar Stadium in Bangladesh.

The Nationals capped off their campaign with a semifinals loss that booted them out of the cup tourney. They previously won against Laos and host team Bangladesh in Group B.

As the Tajiks dominated the possession, Komron Tursonov was left open to deliver a goal off an assist from Muxammadzoni Raximov in the 32nd minute.

Tajikistan's Axtam Nazarov also managed to score in added time (90+6') that proved to be the dagger in clinching a finals berth.

Before absorbing Tajikistan's opening goal, Azkals keeper Louie Casas kept the team's defense afloat by making four crucial saves.

The Philippines managed to build up on its offense after conceding the opening goal as Kenshiro Daniels' header off a cross from Hikaru Minegishi sailed just wide in the 33rd minute. The Filipino-Japanese was also able to get a hold of the ball but his shot went off-target.

In the 66th minute, Casas was accidentally kneed by Raximov which caused an eight-minute stoppage in the play in order to receive treatment for his bloody gash.

The Filipino keeper returned to play with a headband on and still continued to impress as he saved a free kick that was awarded to Tajikistan from Ian Clarino's yellow card in the 81st minute.

As the Philippine side started winning possession towards the end of the second half, Azkals rookie Jarvey Gayoso attempted to equalize in the 86th minute but his efforts were too strong. – Rappler.com