Azkals face unfamiliar Oman in international friendly
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals' preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 continues this October with a FIFA international friendly match with Oman on Saturday, October 13, 2018 in Doha, Qatar.
This will be the first time in 17 years that the Philippines, ranked 114th in the FIFA rankings, will face the 85th-ranked Oman.
The two teams last squared off during the 2001 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan Qualifiers in May 2001, where the Philippines got shut out twice, 0-2 and 0-7.
Both teams will also participate in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The Philippines is bunched in Group C while Oman will play in Group F.
Forward Javier Patiño, defenders Stephan Palla, goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard, and midfielders Kevin Ingreso, Iain Ramsay, Dennis Villanueva, and James Younghusband will suit up for the squad anew after missing the friendly against Bahrain last month.
Defender Martin Steuble is also included in the squad. The Ceres-Negros FC captain was last called up in the friendly match against Malaysia in March 2017.
Lineup
Goalkeepers:
Neil Etheridge – Cardiff City FC (England)
Michael Falkesgaard – Bangkok United FC (Thailand)
Defenders:
Amani Aguinaldo – Ceres-Negros FC
Stephan Palla – Buriram United (Thailand)
Simone Rota – Davao Aguilas FC
Daisuke Sato – ACS Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania)
Martin Steuble – Ceres-Negros FC
Midfielders:
Paul Mulders – Ceres-Negros FC
Kevin Ingreso – Ceres-Negros FC
Manuel Ott – Ceres-Negros FC
Mike Ott – Ceres-Negros FC
Iain Ramsay – FELDA United (Malaysia)
Adam Tull – Davao Aguilas FC
Dennis Villanueva – Davao Aguilas FC
Luke Woodland – Suphanburi FC (Thailand)
James Younghusband – Davao Aguilas FC
Forwards:
Jovin Bedic – Kaya FC Iloilo
Curt Dizon – Ceres-Negros FC
Javier Patiño – Buriram United (Thailand)
Patrick Reichelt – Ceres-Negros FC
Phil Younghusband – Davao Aguilas FC
Invited players:
Alvaro Silva – Defender – Kedah FA (Malaysia)
Amin Nazari– Midfielder – IFK Mariehamn (Sweden)
John-Patrick Strauss – Midfielder – FC Erzgebirge Aue (Germany)
