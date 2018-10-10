The Philippine men's football team will clash with the 85th-ranked Oman for the first time in 17 years

Published 4:30 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals' preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 continues this October with a FIFA international friendly match with Oman on Saturday, October 13, 2018 in Doha, Qatar.

This will be the first time in 17 years that the Philippines, ranked 114th in the FIFA rankings, will face the 85th-ranked Oman.

The two teams last squared off during the 2001 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan Qualifiers in May 2001, where the Philippines got shut out twice, 0-2 and 0-7.

Both teams will also participate in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The Philippines is bunched in Group C while Oman will play in Group F.

Forward Javier Patiño, defenders Stephan Palla, goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard, and midfielders Kevin Ingreso, Iain Ramsay, Dennis Villanueva, and James Younghusband will suit up for the squad anew after missing the friendly against Bahrain last month.

Defender Martin Steuble is also included in the squad. The Ceres-Negros FC captain was last called up in the friendly match against Malaysia in March 2017.

Lineup

Goalkeepers:

Neil Etheridge – Cardiff City FC (England)

Michael Falkesgaard – Bangkok United FC (Thailand)

Defenders:

Amani Aguinaldo – Ceres-Negros FC

Stephan Palla – Buriram United (Thailand)

Simone Rota – Davao Aguilas FC

Daisuke Sato – ACS Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania)

Martin Steuble – Ceres-Negros FC

Midfielders:

Paul Mulders – Ceres-Negros FC

Kevin Ingreso – Ceres-Negros FC

Manuel Ott – Ceres-Negros FC

Mike Ott – Ceres-Negros FC

Iain Ramsay – FELDA United (Malaysia)

Adam Tull – Davao Aguilas FC

Dennis Villanueva – Davao Aguilas FC

Luke Woodland – Suphanburi FC (Thailand)

James Younghusband – Davao Aguilas FC

Forwards:

Jovin Bedic – Kaya FC Iloilo

Curt Dizon – Ceres-Negros FC

Javier Patiño – Buriram United (Thailand)

Patrick Reichelt – Ceres-Negros FC

Phil Younghusband – Davao Aguilas FC

Invited players:

Alvaro Silva – Defender – Kedah FA (Malaysia)

Amin Nazari– Midfielder – IFK Mariehamn (Sweden)

John-Patrick Strauss – Midfielder – FC Erzgebirge Aue (Germany)

– Rappler.com