Published 11:41 PM, October 10, 2018

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi's stellar career will be the subject of a new Cirque du Soleil show next year, the five-time world player of the year said Wednesday, October 10.

"I am proud to announce the creation of a new Cirque du Soleil show in 2019 based on the story of my life and passion for football," said Messi, whose Instagram feed showed him clad in a T-shirt of the Canadian troupe famed for their extravagant shows.

Messi had posted a video of himself wearing the shirt and juggling what appeared to be a red clown nose.

Cirque du Soleil said on its website that it's thrilled to confirm the link-up with Messi, 31.

"The show will draw its inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport," the troupe said.

– Rappler.com