Neil Etheridge proves his worth over Fulham where he spent his early professional footballing days as a reserve

Published 12:02 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cardiff City finally gets on the win column in the English Premier League after besting Fulham FC – which happens to be Neil Etheridge's former team.

After struggling in offense since the start of the season, the Bluebirds finally take 3 points at the expense of Fulham, 4-2, on Saturday, October 20, at home in the Cardiff City Stadium.

Fresh off an Azkals training camp in Qatar, the 28-year-old keeper can't be any happier. (READ: Azkals hold 85th-ranked Oman to a draw)

What an amazing feeling to get our first Premier League Win!! Came back from a goal down and showed real quality! Great support as always at the stadium! Thank you everyone! #cityasone #cardiff #cardiffcityfc #3points #win #goalkeeper #football pic.twitter.com/jxarz5CdVY — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) October 20, 2018

The Filipino conceded two goals in the first half, but stepped up in the second half as he made two crucial saves. Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris then sealed the win for the Bluebirds after lifting them from a 2-2 score at halftime. (READ: An underdog all his life, Neil Etheridge proves worth among elite)

Etheridge signed his first professional club with Fulham back in 2008, where he mostly served as a bench player behind former Australian keeper Mark Schwarzer and David Stockdale.

The young Azkals keeper suffered knee and wrist injuries while being loaned to lower tier clubs before he was released in 2014.

Etheridge then became the first Southeast Asian to play in the Premier League after he helped lead Cardiff City to a promotion with 19 clean sheets. (READ: Neil Etheridge signs contract extension with Cardiff City until 2021) – Rappler.com