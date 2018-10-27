Sven-Goran Eriksson will take over the Philippine men's football program along with Scott Cooper

Published 3:43 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Azkals team manager Dan Palami has acquired the services of former England national team coach Sven-Goran Eriksson to lead the team in the upcoming 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and 2019 Asian Cup.

“He’ll be a great addition to the team and I’m sure that the players will learn a lot from him,” said Palami.

Eriksson will be on an initial six-month contract and will be open for an extension.

The Swede will join forces with current Azkals mentor Scott Cooper as they have worked together in Leicester City FC from 2010-2011.

“When we were looking at candidates, I’ve always been a dreamer so why not go for that [hiring Eriksson], I was able to sell to Sven the dream of Philippine football,” added Palami.

“He’s been there. He’s done it. And beyond any financial renumeration, it’s not about that. He believes in the legacy he can leave behind for Philippine football.”

Eriksson, 70, rose to fame after leading England men’s national team to the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Last August, former England captain Terry Butcher surprisingly quit as head coach just 50 days after taking over the Philippine men's football team. – Rappler.com