Kaya proves that doing the right thing off the pitch will mean success on it

Published 4:15 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday night, October 27, Kaya defeated Davao Aguilas Bellmare,1-0, after extra time to win the inaugural Philippines Football League Copa Paulino Alcantara at the Rizal Memorial pitch.

Kaya got a dramatic winner in the 119th minute after game-long dominance over the Aguilas.

Substitute Audie Menzi speared the ball to a streaking Robert Lopez Mendy, who shed Marco Casambre and centered to Jovin Bedic for a strike that will live long in the memories of fans.

Skip to about 7:25 on this clip to see it.

Here are my thoughts on a memorable game.

Kaya was the more established club, and that made the difference

For me, one play illustrated the difference between the two sides. It happened after Bedic scored and with Davao desperately chasing an equalizer.

Davao substitute Tahj Minniecon found space deep in Kaya territory. He off loaded a lead pass into space near the six-yard box. But to his dismay, none of his teammates read it, and the delivery was wasted with no one running into that area.

Minniecon is an outstanding player who was a beast with Meralco last season. But he was a late addition to this Aguilas squad in the last transfer window, and it was clear that he hadn't quite jelled with his fellow Aguilas on that play.

Perhaps the same can be said for the entire team.

Davao is a collection of fine players in a two-year old club. But Kaya is a mature and cohesive organization that fields a strong unit, many of which have been there for years. It showed on Saturday with Iloilo having the majority of the chances and possession. It struck the woodwork 3 times before Bedic's winner.

Kaya's passing was crisper and its movement sharper. This was a team that wanted a second bite at the AFC Cup after reaching the knockout stage in 2016, and would simply not be denied.

Take a look at the Kaya formation and you will see players who have been in the system for years. Masanari Omura, already in his mid-thirties, was a rock on defense, as he has been ever since I started watching Pinoy club football in 2011.

Beside him is Shirmar Felongco, who started for Kaya in the AFC Cup two years ago.

Stationed in front of the defense is Alfred Osei, another veteran in holding mid from the UFL days. Nearby is Miguel Tanton, who has been with the club since 2015.

Up top you see Lopez-Mendy, who joined Kaya in 2015 from Green Archers, and Bedic, who came aboard a year later.

These are players in their primes who have been bonded on the pitch over countless battles in games and training sessions. They were ripe for another title.

But Kaya doesn't just ooze stability on the park, it also displays it off the field. Chris Greatwich has been a Kaya man since 2013, and in 2015 he hung up his boots to coach. He is steeped in the Kaya ethos and culture.

Noel Marcaida has been the head coach since early last year and he and Greatwich, I'm told, have an excellent working relationship with tons of mutual respect. Kaya also has perhaps the best non-school based youth development program in the country.

Its general manager, Paul Tolentino, left behind a corporate job in the States to keep the club humming. He runs a tight ship.

Kaya was already a solid organization when Davao was just Jeff Cheng scribbling on a napkin.

In contrast, Davao has had 3 head coaches, Gary Phillips, Marlon Maro, and Melchor Anzures since its inception in 2017. If you wish to include Leigh Manson, the assistant who manned the technical area on Saturday, that's 4.

The Aguilas' starting 11 on Saturday included exactly one player who had been there from the beginning, Papua New Guinean defender Bradley McDonald. The rest have been added piece-by-piece along the way, many in very recent times.

No doubt it showed on the pitch, as Kaya was the more fluid, cohesive outfit.

This is not to say that Davao is doing anything wrong. I believe it is on the right track, it just needs time to become the kind of organization Kaya is now. Once it gets settled, the silverware will come.

Phil Younghusband was a surprise non-factor

I've never seen Phil have this little influence in a big game. I can't recall him making a threatening shot on goal, although he did make at least one good pass to Minniecon on the flank late.

You can probably credit Osei and the back 4 for corralling the Philippines all-time top scorer. Or maybe blame the Davao midfield for being unable to feed him the ball.

But it's clear that Phil was unable to put his stamp on the game. That is a worrisome development with the Azkals taking the field against Singapore on November 13. New Azkals coach Sven Goran Erikssen will need to jack up Phil's confidence before then.

Phil turned 31 last August, and the one big hole in his CV, an appearance in the AFC Cup, remains unfilled. Let's hope a good performance in the Suzuki and again in the AFC Asian Cup will help ease his disappointment.

How about them UAAP kids!

The rosters of both teams were littered with UAAP products.

On the Davao side, you had La Sallian Pat Deyto in goal and Marco Casambre in front of him. Casambre played a year for UP before turning pro. Another former Maroon, Daniel Gadia, trotted on afterwards. Another UP guy, Ian Clarino, was an unused sub.

Kaya started with a State University man in goal, Ace Villanueva, and his fine parry of Minniecon's late shot helped preserve a clean sheet.

Villanueva's left back is Felongco, from UST, and two FEU Tamaraws, Arnel Amita and Audie Menzi, were Kaya's magic bunots in the second half. Menzi was involved in the winning goal. Another green-and gold alum, Chy Villaseñor, was on the bench.

Seven UAAP veterans from 4 schools took part in the game. Another active player, Jarvey Gayoso of Ateneo, was in the stands. He told me that he will be on the Suzuki roster.

The UAAP is the nation's top developmental league, and it is obviously helping produce world-class players. It is the only league that is consistently being televised live on national TV. Let's give it all the attention and love it deserves when the season kicks off again next summer.

The atmosphere was excellent in Rizal Memorial.

The announced attendance was 1230, and it was a noisy throng in the grandstand. The Ultras Kaya made a racket, as did a cadre of Davao supporters. Kaya fans were decked out in yellow and plenty of Youth Football League players showed up as well. The league wisely gave them free admission.

ESPN5 graciously agreed to air the match on AKSYON TV and on their stream.

It was a heartening scene, but we have to see it week-in, week-out and not just for championship games. For Philippine club football to flourish, we have to enjoy this kind of attendance all the time.

One bit of news will help: The University of Makati field is now artificial. The old UFL enjoyed good attendance when it held games there. Perhaps, the PFL can return to that more accessible venue in 2019.

It's nice that the competition was named after proto-Azkal Paulino Alcantara, but for next season, I would love to see this happen: keep the trophy named after the Ilonggo-Spanish Barcelona legend, but get a sponsor for the competition naming rights.

Club football is the lifeblood of the game all over the world. The Azkals have made waves, now it's time for the Philippines to level up on the club side, too.

But for the meantime, lets focus on the Azkals once again. There is a Suzuki Cup to be won.

Follow Bob on Twitter @PassionateFanPH. – Rappler.com