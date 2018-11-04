The JPV-Malaya Football Club delivers a dominant performance to complete a twin title run

November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – JPV-Malaya Football Club (Malaya FC) delivered a dominant performance to rule Season 2 of the Youth Football League (YFL) in the U-11 and U-15 categories.

The youth development arm of JPV Marikina FC, Malaya FC also emerged 1st runner-up in the U-13 and women’s U-17.

In Division 2, Malaya FC won the plate championship in U-7 and U-9, 1st runner up in U-17, and 2nd runner up in U-15.

In the hotly contested U-15 category, Malaya FC outplayed 14 other teams to win not only the gold but also Most Valuable Player honors for Jenil Gorre – a midfielder but also a prolific all-around player - and Best GK for keeper Lance Jeter Bencio.

In early October this year, the same U-15 team reached the finals of the Borneo Cup, outgunning youth clubs from Malaysia and Hong Kong and bowing only to the Singapore team.

In the U-11 age group that also saw a total of 15 teams, MVP honors went to Malaya FC’s striker Ralph Valentine Capis, while Malaya FC keeper Simon Elijah Soco bagged the Best GK plum.

A total of 81 teams in 8 categories played in Season 2 of YFL, a league that “aims to provide organized football competitions throughout the year, catering to youth clubs and players looking for more opportunities to play beyond their school varsities.”

Malaya FC fielded teams in 7 of the 8 categories.

Founded in March 2013, Malaya FC is a non-stock, non-profit organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has close to 180 active youth players with ages ranging from 6 to 16.

About 70 percent of Malaya FC's players are football scholars from underprivileged families who, thanks to donors and paying members, have a chance to play the beautiful game and a shot at a better future.