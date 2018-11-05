The Argentine superstar would reunite with a team enjoying its strongest run of the season

Published 11:28 AM, November 05, 2018

BARCELONA, Spain – Lionel Messi could make an earlier return than expected against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 6, but Barcelona has hardly missed him.

Four wins out of four – including a stroll past Inter Milan and a hammering of Real Madrid so severe it cost their coach his job – mean Messi reunites with a team enjoying its strongest run of the season, ironically without its star.

Barca will certainly be delighted – relieved even – when his recovery is complete. The club has named Messi in its squad for the match at the San Siro, even if he is yet to be given the medical all-clear.

It could be that his involvement is either as a substitute or even delayed until Sunday, when Barca hosts Real Betis in La Liga.

Perhaps it will depend on how much Barca needs him and, in that respect, Messi's absence has been less pronounced than many predicted 15 days ago when he tumbled and broke his right arm against Sevilla.

Circumstances have helped. After Inter came Real, who is in a mess, Cultural Leonesa, who plays in Spain's third tier, and Rayo Vallecano, who is 19th in the table.

But wins, in any form, cannot be overlooked. Real's against Real Valladolid on Saturday was its first in 6 league games.

More crucially, key players have delivered while others, less prominent, have stepped up.

Luis Suarez scored twice on Saturday, the second an 89th-minute winner to complete a late comeback against Rayo. After 6 games without a goal, he has now hit 6 in his last 4.

"We know how many goals Luis and Leo have scored together," Ivan Rakitic said after the match.

"We want Luis to keep this run going, of course, but we're also looking forward to Leo coming back. We know they will score many goals together again."

Racing onto Rakitic's pass and teeing up Suarez to tap in the opener at Vallecas was also Jordi Alba, who has been arguably Barca's best player this season.

Luis Enrique is yet to pick him for Spain but it would be hard to justify ignoring the full-back again when the next squad is announced later this week.

"I'm going to do everything I can to get selected, as I've always done ever since I made my debut with the national team," Alba said. "Under the new coach I'm not being picked but I'm working on it."

Messi's absence opened up a gap to be filled further forward and many expected the chance to be given to the 21-year-old Ousmane Dembele.

Instead, the more diligent Rafinha was named in the starting lineup at home to Inter last month and the Brazilian justified Ernesto Valverde's faith by scoring the opener against the same club he played for on loan only 5 months ago.

Then, Rafinha's Barca future looked bleak but Valverde's preference carries a clear message to the likes of Dembele and Malcom about the value he places on concentration, pressing off the ball and teamwork.

"Rafinha is a player who moves well between lines," Valverde said after the win over Inter. "He is generous with his effort and today he was very good."

Only last month, the pressure mounting on Valverde was not incomparable to that felt by Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid.

Barca was without a win in 4 league games and defensive errors looked set to play havoc with its title challenge. Now, its sits 4 points clear at the top of La Liga and heads to Italy on the back of 5 wins on the bounce.

A draw against Inter will guarantee qualification from Group B while a victory would secure the top spot with two games still to spare.

Its chances will be significantly boosted if Messi returns but the last fortnight will perhaps have given Barca greater belief, too. If it must, it knows it can function without him. – Rappler.com