The Philippine Azkals will begin their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on Tuesday, November 13, 8 pm at Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod

Published 2:49 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals are all set for their 2018 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign with returning veterans and new faces donning the country in the Final 23 lineup.

Stephan Schrock gets his long-awaited call-up and is aiming to lead the Philippine national men's football team to redemption after previous edition's early exit from the group stage.

Another Filipino-German will reinforce the Azkals' arsenal as 22-year-old John Patrick Strauss from 2. Bundelisga's FC Erzgebirge Aue will prove his worth in his Philippine debut. (AFF Suzuki Cup: Stacked Azkals lineup looks to impress)

The Philippine Azkals will open their campaign against Singapore on Tuesday, November 13, 8 pm at Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

Southeast Asian Premier League sensation and Filipino international Neil Etheridge will be able to keep for the Azkals in their first two games as he is set to return to Cardiff at the end of the FIFA International break.

Bangkok United FC's Michael Falkesgaard and Davao Aguilas FC's Patrick Deyto will be ready to fill in for Etheridge starting on their game against powerhouse Thailand on Wednesday, November 21.

Ateneo Blue Eagle Jarvey Gayoso made the squad as a reserve forward and is the youngest player joining the team in the biennial regional cup tournament.

Full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

NEIL ETHERIDGE- CARDIFF CITY FC (EPL)

MICHAEL FALKESGAARD - BANGKOK UNITED FC (THAILAND)

PATRICK DEYTO - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC

DEFENDERS

CARLIE DE MURGA - CERES NEGROS FC

ALVARO SILVA - UNATTACHED

LUKE WOODLAND - BURIRAM UNITED (THAILAND)

DAISUKE SATO - SEPSI SFÂNTU GHEORGHE (ROMANIA)

MARTIN STEUBLE - CERES NEGROS FC

PAUL MULDERS - CERES NEGROS FC

AMANI AGUINALDO - CERES NEGROS FC

STEPHAN PALLA - BURIRAM UNITED FC (THAILAND)

MIDFIELDERS

STEPHAN SCHROCK - CERES NEGROS FC

MIKE OTT - CERES NEGROS FC

MANNY OTT - CERES NEGROS FC

JOHN-PATRICK STRAUSS - FC ERZGEBIRGE AUE (GERMANY)

IAIN RAMSAY - FELDA UNITED FC (MALAYSIA)

KEVIN INGRESO - CERES NEGROS FC

JAMES YOUNGHUSBAND - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC

ADAM REED - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC

FORWARDS

PHIL YOUNGHUSBAND - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC

PATRICK REICHELT - CERES NEGROS FC

JOVIN BEDIC - KAYA FC ILOILO

CURT DIZON - CERES NEGROS FC

JARVEY GAYOSO (RESERVE) - ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

– Rappler.com