Schrock, debuting Strauss banner Azkals 2018 Suzuki Cup lineup
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals are all set for their 2018 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign with returning veterans and new faces donning the country in the Final 23 lineup.
Stephan Schrock gets his long-awaited call-up and is aiming to lead the Philippine national men's football team to redemption after previous edition's early exit from the group stage.
Another Filipino-German will reinforce the Azkals' arsenal as 22-year-old John Patrick Strauss from 2. Bundelisga's FC Erzgebirge Aue will prove his worth in his Philippine debut. (AFF Suzuki Cup: Stacked Azkals lineup looks to impress)
The Philippine Azkals will open their campaign against Singapore on Tuesday, November 13, 8 pm at Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.
Southeast Asian Premier League sensation and Filipino international Neil Etheridge will be able to keep for the Azkals in their first two games as he is set to return to Cardiff at the end of the FIFA International break.
Bangkok United FC's Michael Falkesgaard and Davao Aguilas FC's Patrick Deyto will be ready to fill in for Etheridge starting on their game against powerhouse Thailand on Wednesday, November 21.
Ateneo Blue Eagle Jarvey Gayoso made the squad as a reserve forward and is the youngest player joining the team in the biennial regional cup tournament.
Full squad list:
GOALKEEPERS
NEIL ETHERIDGE- CARDIFF CITY FC (EPL)
MICHAEL FALKESGAARD - BANGKOK UNITED FC (THAILAND)
PATRICK DEYTO - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC
DEFENDERS
CARLIE DE MURGA - CERES NEGROS FC
ALVARO SILVA - UNATTACHED
LUKE WOODLAND - BURIRAM UNITED (THAILAND)
DAISUKE SATO - SEPSI SFÂNTU GHEORGHE (ROMANIA)
MARTIN STEUBLE - CERES NEGROS FC
PAUL MULDERS - CERES NEGROS FC
AMANI AGUINALDO - CERES NEGROS FC
STEPHAN PALLA - BURIRAM UNITED FC (THAILAND)
MIDFIELDERS
STEPHAN SCHROCK - CERES NEGROS FC
MIKE OTT - CERES NEGROS FC
MANNY OTT - CERES NEGROS FC
JOHN-PATRICK STRAUSS - FC ERZGEBIRGE AUE (GERMANY)
IAIN RAMSAY - FELDA UNITED FC (MALAYSIA)
KEVIN INGRESO - CERES NEGROS FC
JAMES YOUNGHUSBAND - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC
ADAM REED - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC
FORWARDS
PHIL YOUNGHUSBAND - DAVAO AGUILAS BELLMARE FC
PATRICK REICHELT - CERES NEGROS FC
JOVIN BEDIC - KAYA FC ILOILO
CURT DIZON - CERES NEGROS FC
JARVEY GAYOSO (RESERVE) - ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY
– Rappler.com