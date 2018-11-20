Conrado Dimacali leads the UST Golden Booters to title in the preseason

Published 2:21 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After settling for 1st runner-up in the 2018 UAAP men's football finals, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Booters bannered this year's Pinas Cup winners in the men's open category led by Most Valuable Player Conrado Dimacali.

Footballers and football fanatics alike flocked to the Clark Parade Grounds in Pampanga for the 2018 cup tournament that is now on its 7th year.

The 4-day football festival welcomed its largest turnout of 115 teams totalling to 2,500 players and around 5,000 more relatives, friends, supporters, and football enthusiasts from all over the country.

"Our grueling competitive format, the enticing venue of Clark, and the overall festive and exciting experience of being part of Pinas Cup – these are what our players, parents, and coaches enjoy the most. We take pride in having to organize this all for them, knowing all too well that this too is our contribution to Philippine football," Pinas Cup program head Monty Roxas said.

"Together, as a football community, we make Pinas Cup a success each and every year."

With teams coming from Metro Manila, Davao, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Bicol, and Cebu, the nationwide tournament successfully brought together the country's best youth footballers.

Quality football was on display in several highly competitive games across 7 different age categories, from players as young as 8 years old to young adults playing in college.

Among those who shined brightest were this year's cup winners in their respective divisions, namely:

Boys U10 Champions Davao Hyenas FC (MVP: Yuan Jakob Guingguing)

Boys U12 Champions Davao Southshield FC (MVP: Kian Niu)

Boys U14 Champions GOM Center of Excellence (MVP: Jed Matthew Francisco)

Boys U16 Champions De La Salle Zobel School (MVP: Enrico Mangaoang)

Boys U18 Champions San Beda University (MVP: Samuel Chavez)

Girls U18 Champions Miriam College (MVP: Joyce Semacio)

Men's Open Champions University of Santo Tomas (MVP: Conrado Dimacali)

– Rappler.com