The Iloilo native prevents Thailand from taking away a full 3 points as the Philippines stays in semifinal contention

Published 9:30 PM, November 21, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals rallied back from a goal down with a scrappy yet crucial finish by Jovin Bedic in the 80th minute to draw Thailand, 1-1, on Wednesday, November 21, in the 2018 ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup at Pana-ad Park and Stadium.

Bedic fired a shot that hit the woodwork then found the back of the net.

The Azkals were searching for the equalizer after powerhouse team Thailand tightened its defense after a lackluster first half which resulted to Supachai Chaided capitalizing on a counterattack as he dribbled past the undermanned Philippine defense to fire a shot in the 61st minute.

The Philippines and Thailand tally 7 points apiece to pace Group B of the Suzuki Cup.

The Philippine men’s football team was able to bounce back from its lackluster defensive play against Timor Leste with more stability against the Thais' lethal offense.

Filipino-Spaniard Alvaro Silva, who was also finally able to suit up for the Azkals, became a crucial reinforcement at the central defense. – Rappler.com