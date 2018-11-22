It's no surprise that rising star Jovin Bedic has been tipped to join the ranks of Barotac football heroes Chieffy Caligdong and Ian Araneta

Published 7:52 PM, November 22, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Barotac, Iloilo has proven time and time again that it can produce football stars who make a mark in international play.

Former Azkals striker Emelio "Chieffy" Caligdong – who boasts 16 international goals in 69 appearances for the Philippines before retiring in 2014 – banners this list along with Ian Araneta, Yanti Barsales and Roel Gener.

Now, a new football star is on the rise in Jovin Bedic, who pulled off an equalizer to salvage the Philippines' 2018 Suzuki Cup campaign over defending champion Thailand with a 1-1 draw.

"Talagang yung desire [nandoon] and ayoko talaga mag-give up na matalo kami," said the Azkals hero against the Thais on Wednesday, November 21.

(I really had that desire and I don't want to lose by giving up.)

"So si Patrick Strauss, ‘yung combination nandoon, so nakita ko pagturn ko noon, nandiyan na ‘yung goal so as a striker siguro kailangan ko lang tirahin iyon para makascore."

(I had a combination with Patrick Strauss, so when I turned and saw the goal, as a striker, I had to fire the shot in order to score.)

The 28-year-old forward has had a sensational year, riding on the momentum of clinching an AFC Cup berth for Kaya Iloilo in a 1-0 victory over a stacked Davao Aguilas FC in the Copa Paulino Alcantara final.

It was only timely that his late goal during extra time inaugurated the cup tournament and brought glory to the home province of FC Barcelona legend Alcantara.

"Salamat kasi na-recognize tayo as part of legend sa Barotac at sa Iloilo at ngayon siguro magstart na at magpatuloy pa rin ako sa ginagawa ko para sa Pilipinas," said Bedic.

(I really thank everyone for recognizing us as legends of Barotac and Iloilo, and now it's a good start and I will continue what I'm doing for the Philippines.)

Unfortunately, Bedic's homeotwn fans weren't able to watch him live at Pana-ad Stadium due to the tropical depression Samuel, which canceled sea travel from Iloilo.



But the striker was confident that they were supporting him all the way home and hopes that they can make it to Azkals' future games.

"Ngayon sobrang dami ng text na nag-congrats sa ating lahat. Hindi nanalo pero at least nakakuha tayo ng one point," added Bedic.

(I've been getting so many texts now congratulating me and the Azkals. It was not a win but at least we were able to get one point.)

The Philippine Azkals are now in Jakarta, Indonesia to face the home team on Sunday, November 25 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. – Rappler.com