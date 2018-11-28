Defending champion Real Madrid leads the first 7 teams marching into the Champions League qualifiers

Published 9:01 AM, November 28, 2018

PARIS, France – Reigning champions Real Madrid qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, November 27, along with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Manchester United, Roma and Ajax also went through.

Real and Roma secured their spot in the knockout stages even before the Spaniards' 2-0 victory in the Italian capital after Group G rivals CSKA Moscow fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Viktoria Plzen.

Gareth Bale scored one and supplied the cross that led to another as Lucas Vazquez wrapped up a clinical 2-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico that was a world away from Real's 3-0 Liga defeat to Eibar at the weekend.

"It was important to bounce back quickly," said Real coach Santiago Solari. "We are very happy."

Real is 3 points clear of Roma going into their final Group G match against CSKA Moscow next month.

Mario Mandzukic booked Juventus' ticket for the knockout phase with a simple tap-in after a sublime piece of skill and cross from Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus beat Valencia 1-0.

The Italians have 12 points, two more than United but both are home and dry because Valencia only has 5.

Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Lyon in Group F booked its place as Shakhtar Donetsk kept the team's hopes alive with a 93rd minute winner at 10-man Hoffenheim which finished 3-2.

Bayern thumped Benfica 5-1 in Group E as Franck Ribery scored his first European goal in more than 3 years after Dutch former European champions Ajax beat AEK Athens 2-0 in Greece to also qualify.

Greek riot police wielding batons entered the stands at the Athens Olympic Stadium to separate fighting fans, leaving 11 Ajax supporters injured, police said.

Some Dutch fans were left with blood streaming down their faces, AFP photographs showed. – Rappler.com