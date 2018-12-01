The Philippine Azkals kick off the semifinals series against Vietnam on Sunday, December 2, 7:30 pm at Pana-ad Stadium, Bacolod

Published 11:38 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals are back in the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup semifinals, but are up against Group A winner Vietnam in the home-and-away semifinals series that kicks off Sunday, December 2, 7:30 pm, at Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

The Philippines finished second behind Thailand, the Group B winner which the Azkals also dragged into a draw, 1-1, in Bacolod.

But the Azkals now face a strong Vietnam team that cruised past the group stage with a clean sheet.

Back in 2010, the Philippine stunned Vietnam, 2-0, to barge into the Suzuki Cup semifinals for the first time. It was then billed the "Miracle in Hanoi," but the Azkals would sure want to reprise that in their bid for a first ever title berth.

