The Philippine Azkals need at least a 2-0 win over Vietnam to advance to the AFF Suzuki Cup Finals for the first time

Published 10:36 AM, December 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals may be the clear underdogs, but they look to put up a fight agaist Vietnam as they dispute the last Finals berth in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup.

The Azkals vie to overturn Vietnam's 2-1 away win in a bid to clinch a historic title berth in the second leg of their semifinal duel on Thursday, December 6.

Eight years ago, the Azkals pulled off the "Miracle in Hanoi" that saw them stun the Golden Stars, 2-0, to qualify in the semis for the first time in history.

Now, the Philippines needs to repeat at least the same result against Vietnam – which is mostly comprised of the 2018 AFC U-23 championship runners-up – in the 8:30 pm match at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi to again miraculously advance to the next round.

But the Azkals aren't losing hope for a comeback as Malaysia dethroned Thailand in a 2-2 semifinal upset at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok to secure a title berth on away goals.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how Sven-Göran Eriksson, the new Azkals coach and former England World Cup mentor, will adjust after getting a taste of what it's like to be at the mercy of a lethal Vietnam team.

